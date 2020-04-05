988 products
All Products
Hog by Okanogan High Country Products
from Okanogan High Country Products
20.88%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Cannatonic CBD by Washington's Best
from Washington's Best
___
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda by 509
from 509
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Dama
from Dama
32.3%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Panda Snax #17 by Grow Op Farms
from Grow Op Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Plushberry by Area Codes by Artizen
from Area Codes by Artizen
25.67%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Krush by Area Codes by Artizen
from Area Codes by Artizen
20.57%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
G7 Dream by G7 GROW
from G7 GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 oz
In-store only
Sour Tangie by Columbia
from Columbia
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Thin Mint by Heritage Cannabis
from Heritage Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 oz
In-store only
Blue Bubba by Okanogan High Country Products
from Okanogan High Country Products
___
THC
___
CBD
$15¼ oz
In-store only
Washington Apple by Okanogan High Country Products
from Okanogan High Country Products
___
THC
___
CBD
$15¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Training Day by Okanogan High Country Products
from Okanogan High Country Products
___
THC
___
CBD
$15¼ oz
In-store only
Cinex by Old School
from Old School
___
THC
___
CBD
$281 oz
In-store only
Em Dawg by G-7 GROW
from G-7 GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 oz
In-store only
Papaya by G-7 GROW
from G-7 GROW
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 oz
In-store only
Alaskan Thunder F by Wa Growers
from Wa Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Homemade Pie by NIRVANA GARDENS
from NIRVANA GARDENS
23.5%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Crashers by NIRVANA GARDENS
from NIRVANA GARDENS
22.7%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Afghan Kush by Area Codes by Artizen
from Area Codes by Artizen
25.59%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Cheese XXL by Okanogan High Country Products
from Okanogan High Country Products
___
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Kush by G-7 GROW
from G-7 GROW
5.9%
THC
7.58%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$10⅛ oz
In-store only
Motivation by G-7 GROW
from G-7 GROW
14.6%
THC
___
CBD
$10⅛ oz
In-store only
9lb Hammer by Area Codes by Artizen
from Area Codes by Artizen
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Dairy Queen by Be Well Farms
from Be Well Farms
17.63%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
El Chapo by Magic Time Farms
from Magic Time Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Acapulco Gold by High Five Farms
from High Five Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ oz
In-store only
Connie Chung by Pagoda
from Pagoda
21.6%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Urkle by Buddha Delight
from Buddha Delight
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Strawberry Cough by Space Face
from Space Face
___
THC
___
CBD
$30¼ oz
In-store only
Monkey Glue 1g -F by Tranquil Forest
from Tranquil Forest
22.47%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by RGL Industries
from RGL Private Reserve
28.4%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
CBD Queen 7g -F by Canna Value
from Canna Value
0.5%
THC
13.88%
CBD
CBD Queen 7g -F
Strain
$28¼ oz
In-store only
Lemon Kush by G-7 GROW
from G-7 GROW
23.4%
THC
___
CBD
$10⅛ oz
In-store only
Day Tripper by Sunbloom
from Sunbloom
19%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Midnight Express by Be Well Farms
from Be Well Farms
17.82%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
The Hog by G-7 GROW
from G-7 GROW
21.7%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Gelato by G-7 GROW
from G-7 GROW
23.7%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Blueberry Gum by G-7 GROW
from G-7 GROW
22.9%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Cheese by Sunshine
from Sunshine
14.76%
THC
___
CBD
$30¼ oz
In-store only
