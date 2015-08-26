yetigrow on June 5, 2019

First...they are not "The Joint" anymore (May 31 2019). However "Craft" dispensary is a very open design the showcases are laid out for ease of view. Their selection is pretty good for a shop it's size. They are very responsive to requests. I threw a strain to them, @virginiaCo Raspberry Dosi Dos. It was there by the end of the week in pre-rolls. The confusion of a name change is a little bothersome for us online folks, but meh, the selection and quality make up for it. MOST of the staff is welcoming and knowledgeable. But I'd smoke with any of them. As far as the guy/girl whining about weekly discounts... they have a great loyalty program. It's already paid off three times already. The prices are what they are. We see prices statewide first hand and they are reasonalbe. They do VETERAN discounts so the Yeti is Squared away. BE WARNED >>> A LOT OF "DISTRACTED DRIVER" and "SEAT BELT" PATROLS IN THIS AREA!!!!!!