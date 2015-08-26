BoySwiggz
Now called Craft Cannabis, this shop has some of the best deals I've found in town. Plus they have a huge selection!
4.7
10 reviews
My name is John I am a War vet with PTSD ...Got bad anxiety. plus War wounds. Ever since I have been there to patronize your store. You have been outstanding and have helped me get not just what I want but also what I need for my anxiety and PTSD... You have always been really amazing and I recomend you to everyone. Plus you give me a Vet discount and you are amazing to do that guys....really makes me feel that ya care....😎
First...they are not "The Joint" anymore (May 31 2019). However "Craft" dispensary is a very open design the showcases are laid out for ease of view. Their selection is pretty good for a shop it's size. They are very responsive to requests. I threw a strain to them, @virginiaCo Raspberry Dosi Dos. It was there by the end of the week in pre-rolls. The confusion of a name change is a little bothersome for us online folks, but meh, the selection and quality make up for it. MOST of the staff is welcoming and knowledgeable. But I'd smoke with any of them. As far as the guy/girl whining about weekly discounts... they have a great loyalty program. It's already paid off three times already. The prices are what they are. We see prices statewide first hand and they are reasonalbe. They do VETERAN discounts so the Yeti is Squared away. BE WARNED >>> A LOT OF "DISTRACTED DRIVER" and "SEAT BELT" PATROLS IN THIS AREA!!!!!!
I haven't ever had a problem here. I had a phat panda cartridge that was defective, and I got a new gram for free. These guys are friendly and professional, great vibes for medicinal and rec users. Big selections and deals for concentrates and edibles, best selection in the valley for said products.
New owners have canceled the weekly discounts... very stupid... I won't be making purchases there anymore!
My 1 stop shop... great selection, great deals, friendly staff!
Great staff, always will to suggest alternatives. My one stop shop.
Best place in town!!!
Great selection, knowledgeable people, good prices couldn’t ask for anything else.
Amazing staff