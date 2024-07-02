Last updated:
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Other
show all
Clone
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
The Jointery
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 75
5926 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR
License 050 10131389424
ATMStorefrontUFCW discountADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (PT)
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm
sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeUp to 60 minPaymentCash
Closed until 10am PT
Photos of The Jointery
Promotions at The Jointery
Updates from The Jointery
19 Reviews of The Jointery
write a review
4.8
Quality
4.9
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
see all reviews
B........e
July 2, 2024
Verified Shopper
l........e
June 19, 2024
m........d
September 6, 2023
R........e
July 10, 2023
Verified Shopper