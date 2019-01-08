Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
My new favorite place. The shop is very large and interesting, it feels like they designed it with a high end retail store format. The staff was super friendly and knowledgeable about the products they were selling. The prices were very reasonable for a store this high end with this location and the brands they carry are all very good and potent. Definitely the best of the 4 dispensary’s I’ve been to in the desert.
Squiggythedog
on March 22, 2019
Excellent high end shop with great pricing which is displayed inclusive of all taxes!
They opened last week, went there on day 2 and was very impressed with store design and layout which includes interesting backstories from big manufacturers. All staff were friendly and well educated. This is my go-to in the desert.