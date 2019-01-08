Jesse5581 on May 8, 2019

My new favorite place. The shop is very large and interesting, it feels like they designed it with a high end retail store format. The staff was super friendly and knowledgeable about the products they were selling. The prices were very reasonable for a store this high end with this location and the brands they carry are all very good and potent. Definitely the best of the 4 dispensary’s I’ve been to in the desert.