Kirby1977 on October 22, 2018

I have visited quite a few shops in the northwest region and this one is the best! The owner is super friendly and willing to explain things to you that you wouldn’t know. The store itself is inviting and open. When you walk in the door it’s not like you are waiting to enter the doctors office. The product is proof: the owner will show you the flowers under a magnifying glass so you can get a better look. This will be my go to shop from now on.