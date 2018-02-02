freepness
off the beaten path, but worth the effort.
5.0
10 reviews
Really rad place with great service and always has the best product in town
Thank you, we appreciate the kind words Jasper. It's always a pleasure seeing you! -The Local Market:)
Love this place! The budtenders were so helpful and the selections as good as anywhere in town. Think I found my new home base for dispensaries.
Thank You, we will be here next time your ready for more exclusive flavor! -The Local Market:)
I came in with my mom who is new to cannabis and the budtenders were super helpful in getting her some edibles (she can't smoke due to her age). Really nice people and great customer service.
We appreciate you stopping by and hope to see you soon! -The Local Market:)
Amazing local shop with lots of selection and really helpful staff. I pick up some super fresh flower here that was absolutely delicious. These guys know their stuff and keep their inventory fresh and current. They have great product. I bought a cartridge and a 1/4 of Deadhead OG that was really bomb. This is my go to spot in town now.
Thank You, we are glad to hear you enjoyed your trip! -The Local Market:)
Awesome spot. Love the happy hour😍
Happy hour is the best hour!:) -The Local Market
Really loved this store, it’s bright and inviting, customer service and product is top notch.
Thank you for the kind words, we look forward to giving you more unforgettable experiences in the future:) -The Local Market
I have visited quite a few shops in the northwest region and this one is the best! The owner is super friendly and willing to explain things to you that you wouldn’t know. The store itself is inviting and open. When you walk in the door it’s not like you are waiting to enter the doctors office. The product is proof: the owner will show you the flowers under a magnifying glass so you can get a better look. This will be my go to shop from now on.
We appreciate the kind words! Truly happy to hear that you enjoyed your experience and hope that it continued home with you:) -The Local Market
Local market only sells fire strains
Thank you, we try our very best to work with farms that only produce the highest quality! -The Local Market:)
Quality every time, flower and concentrates from high quality producers. Its become my #1 stop.
We appreciate your kind words! We will always carry nothing but the top quality at the best price!:) -The Local Market