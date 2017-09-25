markng2 on October 14, 2017

The staff is very friendly, unrushed and knowledgeable. The way they setup the spot is fantastic. Very creative. It is like a bar, the ambiance is on point, makes me want to grab a drink and start flirting with the budtenders... Except.. I have no game. And they're a family. The location is discreet, great for older people trying to be incognito. Many.. And I mean, MANY, edibles on deck. The selection of herb (What I like to toke, personally.) is great, hopefully they get more in. Or rather... Grow more! Yes, the family that runs this joint grows the plants themselves! There are three large windows as you enter the room on the right hand side and it shows the process of growth to trimming. They even press their own shatter! I'm tellin you, this place is worth the visit! That is all, have a great day and smoke weed... everyday.