aztecyogi
The staff is friendly and somewhat knowledgeable. It’s my local dispensary and often has great prices and deals certain hours of the day and night.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
The staff is friendly and somewhat knowledgeable. It’s my local dispensary and often has great prices and deals certain hours of the day and night.
Hard to find good deals on great bud, on top of that it’s hard to find a dispensary where the people are actually friendly, yet TMF definitely has all those qualities for sure! Check them out, you won’t be disappointed. People who have given bad reviews are mostly mooching so check it out for yourself, great deals on great bud!
Came in for that BOGO deal on blue dream. Can't beat a free 1/8th!!!
Very nice..
They have the best staff and I love the vibe. Great brands and strains. My favorite place by far
Great place comfortable environment
The staff is very friendly, unrushed and knowledgeable. The way they setup the spot is fantastic. Very creative. It is like a bar, the ambiance is on point, makes me want to grab a drink and start flirting with the budtenders... Except.. I have no game. And they're a family. The location is discreet, great for older people trying to be incognito. Many.. And I mean, MANY, edibles on deck. The selection of herb (What I like to toke, personally.) is great, hopefully they get more in. Or rather... Grow more! Yes, the family that runs this joint grows the plants themselves! There are three large windows as you enter the room on the right hand side and it shows the process of growth to trimming. They even press their own shatter! I'm tellin you, this place is worth the visit! That is all, have a great day and smoke weed... everyday.
the shit
Beautiful shop with fire bud! Coming back again for sure
Best shop in the valley. Looks like Willy wonkas chocolate factory. Has a safe vibe with the nicest staff.