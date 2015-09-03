Monday Madness
20% Off All Flower! (REC- 10%)
Some exclusions may apply. See store for details.
FR-HIGH-DAY! - Customer appreciation all day happy hour!
15% Off all products!!
Excludes items already on sale, discounts do not stack.
SHATTERDAY! Every Saturday!
Valid 8/17/2019
Take 20% Shatter! (10% REC)
Medical AND Recreational
Veterans Discount
15% off entire purchase.
Medical AND Recreational - Must Show Military/Veteran ID
Tasty Topshelf Tuesday
20% Off All Edibles AND Sativa Products! (REC- 10%)
Medical AND Recreational
Wellness Wednesday
20% Off Topicals and Tinctures! (REC- 10%)
Medical AND Recreational
Thrifty Thursday
20% Off Extracts & Concentrates (REC- 10%)
Medical AND Recreational
Birthday Bonus
15% off if you come in on your Birthday!
Medical AND Recreational
Preroll Pack
Buy any 5 prerolled joints and get 15% off each joint!!
Medical AND Recreational
Slow Down CBD Sundays
All High CBD And Indica Products Discounted 20%- MED (Rec-10%)
Medical AND Recreational