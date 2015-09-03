Osiris89 on September 29, 2018

When buying green the seeds are pulled out and when going to buy flowers and and there was seeds in it and pulling seeds now I got half of the product now where is the other half and it is not like you carry every strain of clones or seeds on hand at all times like you do in flower some people just to get the flower just to get seeds some hope to find a male seed and hope to find female seeds too and some just don't care for the seeds and some do some of us rather grow are own and some of us rather smoke it doesn't matter where it comes from and some of us are really picky on what we are smoking and some aren't if you had every strain of seeds and clones as what you have as flower there would not be a problem and some of us are really picky on what strain we like and some don't care and some do when you don't have that available that means those who buy are getting half of the product because you pull out the seeds out of the flower for those who rather grow there own