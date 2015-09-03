thomayas
The Medication Station is the ONLY shop on the Oregon Coast selling the product my wife and I need to help manage chronic pain. The bud tender, aka sales person, was on their "A" game like they were on my previous visit. Recommended.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
The Medication Station is the ONLY shop on the Oregon Coast selling the product my wife and I need to help manage chronic pain. The bud tender, aka sales person, was on their "A" game like they were on my previous visit. Recommended.
The all girl staff is very attentive. My fiance and I come in every year and they're always extra nice and helpful
Thank you! We appreciate letting us know!
Best dispensary in Newport friendliest of them all as well
You are very kind, thank you!
Great store, definitely one of my favorites. Friendly budtenders, great products!
We sure appreciate the kind review!
awesome service, product, and specials!
Thank you so much!
Very overpriced, you can get the same Farm's products Elsewhere for sometimes dollars on the gram cheaper. Why you should go anyway is because they have the best budtenders in Newport who are genuinely knowledgeable and happy to share everything they know.
We came here in early October for our anniversary and had and amazing visit with Trisha! Hey girl! The product was great the staff was knowledgeable and the other customers were alot of fun. This is the definitely the place to stop in Newport!
Superb selection, knowledgeable staff, friendly atmosphere. I always recommend it to people looking for a great dispensary.
Thank you so much, we appreciate your business and review!
First time here and was amazed from walking in to their range of products and good vibes all around. Will be back sometime! :)
When buying green the seeds are pulled out and when going to buy flowers and and there was seeds in it and pulling seeds now I got half of the product now where is the other half and it is not like you carry every strain of clones or seeds on hand at all times like you do in flower some people just to get the flower just to get seeds some hope to find a male seed and hope to find female seeds too and some just don't care for the seeds and some do some of us rather grow are own and some of us rather smoke it doesn't matter where it comes from and some of us are really picky on what we are smoking and some aren't if you had every strain of seeds and clones as what you have as flower there would not be a problem and some of us are really picky on what strain we like and some don't care and some do when you don't have that available that means those who buy are getting half of the product because you pull out the seeds out of the flower for those who rather grow there own