Deals
Monday Madness 10% Off All Flower! (MED - 20%) Tasty Topshelf Tuesday 10% Off All Edibles AND Sativa Products! (MED - 20%) Wellness Wednesay 10% Off All Tinctures & Topicals (MED - 20%) Buy and 1/8th or more and receive a discount! Thrifty Thursday 10% Off All Vape Pens & Carts (MED - 20%) FrHighDay 15% Off Store Wide (BOTH Rec & Med Customers) ShatterDay 10% Off All Extracts (MED - 20%) Slow Down Sunday 10% Off All CBD and Indica Products (MED - 20%)
Monday Madness 10% Off All Flower! (MED - 20%) Tasty Topshelf Tuesday 10% Off All Edibles AND Sativa Products! (MED - 20%) Wellness Wednesay 10% Off All Tinctures & Topicals (MED - 20%) Buy and 1/8th or more and receive a discount! Thrifty Thursday 10% Off All Vape Pens & Carts (MED - 20%) FrHighDay 15% Off Store Wide (BOTH Rec & Med Customers) ShatterDay 10% Off All Extracts (MED - 20%) Slow Down Sunday 10% Off All CBD and Indica Products (MED - 20%)