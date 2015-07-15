Nckdimond on May 12, 2016

I have been calling the Medicine Woman only now about 6 months or so and have been extremely impressed with their customer service, staff, and professionalism. I have only had one time i wasn't impressed by my delivery and the owner himself personally called me to apologize and explain his biggest thing is making sure the customer is happy. They pride themselves with being an A+ service. I Would highly highly recommend the Medicine Woman to everyone. Quality is A++. Service is A+. And the staff is A+.