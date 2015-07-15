hcw
The Medicine Woman again delivered some great medicine! Got the delivery from Jenna, who has consistently been the most awesome driver around, super nice and friendly from first call to receiving my medicine. Thanks everyone at medicine woman!!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience. Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
10 reviews
The Medicine Woman again delivered some great medicine! Got the delivery from Jenna, who has consistently been the most awesome driver around, super nice and friendly from first call to receiving my medicine. Thanks everyone at medicine woman!!!
I'm pleased with the helpfulness and efficiency of The Medicine Woman collective. Nadia is wonderful - I love knowing I can ask for a woman driver!
Thanks so much!
Great selection, easy to sigh up and fast delivery. I really love that I can choose online and have it delivered to my home. They have a great selection of edibles, which is difficult at times. They were just so easy to deal with and ordering online is awesome. LOVE THEM.
Thank you!
Shoutout to Matt. Best delivery driver in the business! Greatest selection of meds, friendly and knowledgeable regarding product, and best deals in the OC ! 😎
Thank you!
Long time patient in California....love this co-op! They understand pain and how to feel better😇
Thank you!
They're great and the hippie lettuce is on point
Thank you so much for the review we have nothing but love for all of our patients!
I have been calling the Medicine Woman only now about 6 months or so and have been extremely impressed with their customer service, staff, and professionalism. I have only had one time i wasn't impressed by my delivery and the owner himself personally called me to apologize and explain his biggest thing is making sure the customer is happy. They pride themselves with being an A+ service. I Would highly highly recommend the Medicine Woman to everyone. Quality is A++. Service is A+. And the staff is A+.
Thank you so much for the kind words really means allot!
Great friendly people and they delivered very fast with the brownie still warm!!! 🔥🔥🔥 A+
Thank you!
Cool, great service, greater products! Friendly & professional, what more can you ask for 😎👍🏻
Thank you!
Everyone who has delivered to me has been super beautiful and super kind! Love the produce, and the service. A+
Ha ha, thank you so much!