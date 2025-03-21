DISPENSARY
About this dispensary
The Mint Cannabis - Brandon
Cannabist Brandon, Florida Shop our wide array of medical cannabis products and get recommendations from our knowledgeable staff.
Leafly member since 2020
- 2116 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL
- call 813-502-1122
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 110
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License MMTC-2017-0011
- ATMADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
tuesday
9am - 8:30pm
wednesday
9am - 8:30pm
thursday
9am - 8:30pm
friday
9am - 8:30pm
saturday
9am - 8:30pm
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 8:30pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Open until 8:30pm ET
39 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Brandon
c........3
March 21, 2025
Favorite dispensary in Brandon most people I hear don't know it is here so give it a try there's not a long wait either
C........0
August 23, 2021
The online inventory is up to date. The strains are excellent. The pre-rolls are rolled to smoke right. Every person that works here feels like a friend that cares. The quality is good. I love to start my days with their SMS text service. It lets me know deals I can get everyday! I have not been here in a while because, I moved. I miss Columbia Care and, after the experience I had today, I'm probably going to drive the extra miles to come back here because, I know that Columbia Care Brandon would NEVER do me dirty, like I got done today. It's right in the name... Columbia 'CARE'! I highly recommend this location.
Dispensary response:
Hi Charbox2010, Thank you for rating us on your overall experience. We look forward to seeing you again as you are now apart of the Columbia Care Brandon Family. Sincerely, Columbia Care Brandon
September 3, 2021
a........n
November 19, 2021
Let me say that my experience here at the Brandon Location was awesome, From Thomas who answered the phone and had me setup before I arrived, to Melissa who was both Very Pleasant and Patient, as well as Knowledgeable and Helpful! she made sure to get me the First Visit Discount as well as the others that stacked which Helps a whole lot! I like being able to see the menu online before going to know what I am looking for in my visit, and I could order and do a pickup, but that would rob me of the experience and knowledge of the BudTenders, they Smile, I Smile, you ask for something to do something specific, and they tell you what that is with a smile, just really nice. I recommend them, if you don't go in with a smile, you will probably leave with one! Quality seems Great, and Prices are reasonable especially if there is a sale or discount available.
j........0
February 21, 2022
So, I'm a very involved patient because I like to know my terps before I commit to a strain so I have 59473 questions, and Melissa was so knowledgeable, patient, and right on the money with her suggestions. I love the aesthetic of this shop and while I didn't get any of the swag this time around, I definitely will pick up a shirt and mask the next time I'm in, I will definitely rep them with pride. Everything was clean, well laid out, and so organized. From the receptionist to Melissa, everyone was so awesome and kind. Easily the most fun and most rewarding trip to a dispensary I've had since I got my medical card. Highly recommend!
Dispensary response:
Thank you for taking the time to rate your overall experience. We look forward to seeing you again.
June 7, 2022