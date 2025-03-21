DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
The Mint Cannabis - Brandon
In-store purchasing only
39 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Brandon
4.9
Quality
4.9
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
c........3
March 21, 2025
Favorite dispensary in Brandon most people I hear don't know it is here so give it a try there's not a long wait either
C........0
August 23, 2021
The online inventory is up to date. The strains are excellent. The pre-rolls are rolled to smoke right. Every person that works here feels like a friend that cares. The quality is good. I love to start my days with their SMS text service. It lets me know deals I can get everyday! I have not been here in a while because, I moved. I miss Columbia Care and, after the experience I had today, I'm probably going to drive the extra miles to come back here because, I know that Columbia Care Brandon would NEVER do me dirty, like I got done today. It's right in the name... Columbia 'CARE'! I highly recommend this location.
Dispensary response:
Hi Charbox2010, Thank you for rating us on your overall experience. We look forward to seeing you again as you are now apart of the Columbia Care Brandon Family. Sincerely, Columbia Care Brandon
September 3, 2021
a........n
November 19, 2021
Let me say that my experience here at the Brandon Location was awesome, From Thomas who answered the phone and had me setup before I arrived, to Melissa who was both Very Pleasant and Patient, as well as Knowledgeable and Helpful! she made sure to get me the First Visit Discount as well as the others that stacked which Helps a whole lot! I like being able to see the menu online before going to know what I am looking for in my visit, and I could order and do a pickup, but that would rob me of the experience and knowledge of the BudTenders, they Smile, I Smile, you ask for something to do something specific, and they tell you what that is with a smile, just really nice. I recommend them, if you don't go in with a smile, you will probably leave with one! Quality seems Great, and Prices are reasonable especially if there is a sale or discount available.
j........0
February 21, 2022
So, I'm a very involved patient because I like to know my terps before I commit to a strain so I have 59473 questions, and Melissa was so knowledgeable, patient, and right on the money with her suggestions. I love the aesthetic of this shop and while I didn't get any of the swag this time around, I definitely will pick up a shirt and mask the next time I'm in, I will definitely rep them with pride. Everything was clean, well laid out, and so organized. From the receptionist to Melissa, everyone was so awesome and kind. Easily the most fun and most rewarding trip to a dispensary I've had since I got my medical card. Highly recommend!
Dispensary response:
Thank you for taking the time to rate your overall experience. We look forward to seeing you again.
June 7, 2022
N........4
February 12, 2024
Greatest doctor ever will reach out to other people with your information. It really helps with my anxiety
C........4
December 4, 2021
I love the atmosphere! They are actually in the middle of the whole remodel thing currently but the place looked great and was relaxing! They are having a grand reopening on Wednesday December 8th 2021. Everyone was very friendly. It wasn't busy but the others in there were being helped wonderfully! The products are on point and I am a everyday, heavy user for years. I will definitely be going back there. Their first-time patient discount is pretty amazing too. Also, being my birthday is tomorrow, they stacked the birthday discount! I will definitely tell people about yall!! Thank you to the whole team!
c........6
September 29, 2021
I am a repeat customer so far and I plan to be for the foreseeable future. The menu choice, the atmosphere, and the pleasantness of the staff is excellent. Most importantly to me though is that on this menu they carry more products with focuses on CBD ratios than others, and for people like myself who have medical conditions and really need daily drivers which provide both effects. In my area they were the only ones who had flower and vape with these offerings. If a wide and inclusive menu, comfortable atmosphere, quality product, and friendly staff aren't enough then I don't what else to say.
a........y
October 22, 2021
First time here and Columbia Care did not disappoint. It was my best experience yet out of several others. Inventory is current and great variety of strains and great quality. Staff is phenomenal. I was a pharmacy tech. for over 10 years before I changed careers. Really pleased with the Budtender's knowledge on strains and products. I had been looking forward to trying Columbia care by research and the variety of strains they carry. I did not expect the staff to be so impressed by the staff. The atmosphere was so chill and welcoming too which I appreciate since I have anxiety. They have a repeat customer here.
i........o
April 27, 2022
Fascinated with this place. All staff is alert and knowledgeable from the moment you walk in and walk out. Shout out to Camille, she took care of us and made sure we knew all the products, our needs and Great Recommendations. She’s very friendly plus knowledgeable and with a great smile willing to please the customers. Definitely a place to go and feel Welcome and Safe. Thank you Camille
Dispensary response:
Thank you for taking the time to rate your overall experience. We look forward to seeing you again.
June 7, 2022
L........O
December 8, 2021
At today’s grand opening I was attended by Chondra. One would never know that it was our first encounter from the way we were laughing and sharing information. Of all the dispensaries I’ve been to, this one in Brandon, Fl., is by far the best. They’re well supplied and the ambiance is very relaxing. All the staff workers are very knowledgeable and most of all, very friendly. This is my mental safe haven.
E........1
April 10, 2021
I had an amazing experience shopping at the Brandon location here in Florida. Angela B. provided me with one of the best customer service experiences I’ve ever had! Not only did she answer all my questions but she made sure I was also aware of the many products they have in store aside from what I had originally ordered, which led to me buying even more! Whatever you all do, hold on to Angela B as an employee for as long as you can! Aside from picking up what I needed, she’s a HUGE reason as to why I’ll be returning to this location to shop with you all again.
Dispensary response:
Eshaesau1, Thank you for rating us on your overall experience. We look forward to seeing you again as you are now apart of the Columbia Care Brandon Family. Sincerely, Columbia Care Brandon
May 13, 2021
M........d
April 20, 2021
I have had my eye on Columbia Care for some time but was hesitant due to lack of reviews; for both pros and cons. Then their 420 sale hit before all other dispensaries so I set out to give it a try. Their location in Brandon is very convenient as it's right off the interstate. The dispensary is very clean and the staff is extremely infectious. Great environment for both the patient and worker. The team at this location was very well put together. Now their deals are phenomenal! They worked with me to get the best bang for my buck. Products are great. Oh, don't forget, they also offer a credit card for the dispensary 👀. This will be my new spot from hear on out!
Dispensary response:
Mr_Smoke_Cloud, Thank you for rating us on your overall experience. We look forward to seeing you again as you are now apart of the Columbia Care Brandon Family. Sincerely, Columbia Care Brandon
May 13, 2021
J........3
September 25, 2022
The workers are friendly and knowledgeable about the products. Many ways to figure out about the products. Relaxing feel
f........y
March 26, 2022
My first visit, Justin helped me out so much. He explained everything to me so I understand. And Melissa helped me out on my second visit. When I say, I walked out knowing so much more than before. All the staff are always nice and they have a security guard at the door.
Dispensary response:
Thank you for taking the time to rate your overall experience. We look forward to seeing you again.
June 7, 2022
a........4
May 2, 2022
My first time in this dispensary. Camille was amazing! She was professional and very helpful. Her pleasant demeanor made it a pleasure to shop there. I'll definitely be back
Dispensary response:
Thank you for taking the time to rate your overall experience. We look forward to seeing you again.
June 7, 2022
B........1
October 3, 2020
They have the best RSO in Brandon and are always stocked. Good bud choices and excellent customer service. No wairing and good discounts
Dispensary response:
Benny 1, Thank you for rating us on your overall experience. We look forward to seeing you again as you are now apart of the Columbia Care Brandon Family. Sincerely, Columbia Care Brandon
May 13, 2021
R........0
June 2, 2021
I initially came in at a busier time and as patient with anxiety issues, I was overwhelmed but Melissa was quick to put me at ease. She was bomb.com material and quickly made me feel right at home and even threw in a free battery. Also kudos to the manager, Chondra, I believe. It was busy and they were short staffed, but that didn’t stop them from bussin. Seriously folks, Publix of dispos right here.
Dispensary response:
Hi Richard, Thank you for rating us on your overall experience. We look forward to seeing you again as you are now apart of the Columbia Care Brandon Family. Sincerely, Columbia Care Brandon
July 22, 2021
4........4
January 31, 2022
I love this place! Everything is high quality and the budtenders are the best. Especially Camille!! This is my preferred dispensary out of the many that I’ve visited and and recommend everyone to check them out
S........e
April 11, 2022
Love this place! Melissa was amazing and helping me understand what I like and why. So friendly and amazing at educating me. Love the products too! Wedding cake is amazing!
Dispensary response:
Thank you for taking the time to rate your overall experience. We look forward to seeing you again.
June 7, 2022
l........z
March 16, 2022
Spoke with Casey and he was charming and helpful. Answered all my questions. This dispensary is one of the best in the area. Purchased Honey Child and it's great for pain!
Dispensary response:
Thank you for taking the time to rate your overall experience. We look forward to seeing you again.
June 7, 2022
T........3
June 14, 2022
Melissa is sooooo helpful! I never have to wait, and the wide-open format inside the stores is refreshing. My new favorite!!
X........e
April 4, 2022
My last visit Reggie and Justin took their time to explain everything to me. Reggie made sure the best discount applied since my order was so large. Thank you. Justin, thank you for remembering me, and offering me free marketing gifts!! I love the service and associates there.
Dispensary response:
Thank you for taking the time to rate your overall experience. We look forward to seeing you again.
June 7, 2022
b........e
January 15, 2022
The staff was excellent very friendly very helpful very helpful and the flower was excellent great experience will go again
c........0
March 2, 2022
Angie Helped me today and went above and beyond in explaining the discounts and credit options. I will be using this dispensary as often as I can!
Dispensary response:
Thank you for taking the time to rate your overall experience. We look forward to seeing you again.
June 7, 2022