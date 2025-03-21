Let me say that my experience here at the Brandon Location was awesome, From Thomas who answered the phone and had me setup before I arrived, to Melissa who was both Very Pleasant and Patient, as well as Knowledgeable and Helpful! she made sure to get me the First Visit Discount as well as the others that stacked which Helps a whole lot! I like being able to see the menu online before going to know what I am looking for in my visit, and I could order and do a pickup, but that would rob me of the experience and knowledge of the BudTenders, they Smile, I Smile, you ask for something to do something specific, and they tell you what that is with a smile, just really nice. I recommend them, if you don't go in with a smile, you will probably leave with one! Quality seems Great, and Prices are reasonable especially if there is a sale or discount available.