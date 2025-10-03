DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
The Mint Cannabis - Buckeye
11 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Buckeye
write a review
2.2
Quality
2.4
Service
2.4
Atmosphere
4........z
October 3, 2025
Verified Shopper
Excellent service and great people, quality products
r........3
September 16, 2025
BEST DISPENSARY IN BUCKEYE!!! ✨😊 I love the workers they are very nice!! I remember brooke & Taylir helping me and being so nice and helpful with making my purchase. I am a buckeye resident & I love seeing a dispensary in my city less then a mile from home it’s really nice ! Thank you !! You’ll get to know me well lol
1........y
September 21, 2025
Very low inventory. The budtender straight lied about prices and got mad when I asked why my price was so high. She then said my bad. Won't be using this location again
k........6
September 24, 2025
Loved everyone’s attitude super sweet and beautiful looking on the inside and out definitely worth a visit
C........n
September 27, 2025
freakishly high taxes. and they just sell other dispensarys stuff, and the shake is extremely dry, tastes like leftovers.
I........9
September 26, 2025
Might be a dumb question but is there returns or exchanges or some type.
J........8
September 27, 2025
the prices here are going to actually hurt your wallet. brutal on taxes and don't let me start on the smell
m........g
September 28, 2025
Verified Shopper
Nothing went right.
n........s
September 28, 2025
Verified Shopper
They would not honor the price when I ordered for pickup on Leafly
C........5
September 27, 2025
don't go here, taxes are really high and the staff is sketchy.
o........k
September 24, 2025
Everything about this dispensary sucks.