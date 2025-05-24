DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
The Mint Cannabis - St Augustine
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Accessory
About this dispensary
The Mint Cannabis - St Augustine
We put patients and people first. By providing a portfolio of high-quality cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, leveraging data and research to fuel innovation, and improving access to cannabis and plant-based solutions, we aim to lead the industry.
Leafly member since 2020
- 160 King St, St. Augustine, FL
- call 904-830-0011
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 82
- debit cardcash
- License MMTC-2017-0011
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
tuesday
9am - 8:30pm
wednesday
9am - 8:30pm
thursday
9am - 8:30pm
friday
9am - 8:30pm
saturday
9am - 8:30pm
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 8:30pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Open until 8:30pm ET
Photos of The Mint Cannabis - St Augustine
Promotions at The Mint Cannabis - St Augustine
Updates from The Mint Cannabis - St Augustine
24 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - St Augustine
3.9
Quality
3.8
Service
3.9
Atmosphere
g........d
May 24, 2025
I just wanted to write on here, we had a VERY BAD experience at this dispensary. We are in from Jacksonville and used to going to our local dispensaries regularly. We are on a little vacation and didn't bring any marijuana with us. We thought it will be fine we can get some at a local dispensary and this one was the closest. Everything about this dispensary was a bad experience from the first minute. They took an exceptionally long time to "register" me the first night as a new customer and we just moved the areq and have been going to many dispensaries and they didn't take this long I had REALLY specific ask for an 1/8th of a Sativa hybrid and some Indica hybrid prerolls. They knew NOTHING about the products or strains they had and just pointed me to a catalog. They could not any questions I had and had no recommendations. In the dispensaries I frequent, they have excellent knowledge of their products, can discuss with me and have recommendations. I actually enjoy the conversations I have with the staff. This was definitely not the case here and I felt like they were just trying to rush me to get out Then when we got home with the product, it was the worst experience we have had with Marijuana. So much so that we wanted to return it and we have NEVER done that before. All the other dispensaries I have ever been to, always make sure to tell me that they have a 100% return policy. Not at this place! They quickly told us they have no return policy and there is nothing they will do for us and the lady had a attitude with me and my wife. They even acknowledged that ALL their competitors here offer a return policy. Their ONLY resolution offered was for us to buy MORE product at a discount and they were still not helpful with their selection. We are reasonable. All I can wanted was an exchange for different product. Avoid this place at all cost if you want a good experience in St. Augustine. We are now going to go to another dispensary to get something decent.
d........0
June 30, 2024
This store is in a great location by the water. Very clean inside with plenty of seating Incase you just want to chill and read about all their products. Buds are not very high in THC but terps are definitely there. Love the kief and live bubble hash they pretty much always have in stock. You can't go wrong with visiting this store and enjoying the sales they have to offer
l........9
October 8, 2022
Larry was very helpful finding the products I needed and figuring out how much I could get with the discounts and amount I brought. He’s so friendly and professional and an asset to Cannibist. Thanks! LS
E........8
July 23, 2025
First time here~ I bought 2 eighths. First off neither one was sealed which immediately sent up red flags. One of them looked short so I waited till I got home and weighed them. One was 3.8 and one was 3.2. Keep im mind these are 2 different strains... weight consistency should be consistent with a medical prescription. I will not cone back.