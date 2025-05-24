I just wanted to write on here, we had a VERY BAD experience at this dispensary. We are in from Jacksonville and used to going to our local dispensaries regularly. We are on a little vacation and didn't bring any marijuana with us. We thought it will be fine we can get some at a local dispensary and this one was the closest. Everything about this dispensary was a bad experience from the first minute. They took an exceptionally long time to "register" me the first night as a new customer and we just moved the areq and have been going to many dispensaries and they didn't take this long I had REALLY specific ask for an 1/8th of a Sativa hybrid and some Indica hybrid prerolls. They knew NOTHING about the products or strains they had and just pointed me to a catalog. They could not any questions I had and had no recommendations. In the dispensaries I frequent, they have excellent knowledge of their products, can discuss with me and have recommendations. I actually enjoy the conversations I have with the staff. This was definitely not the case here and I felt like they were just trying to rush me to get out Then when we got home with the product, it was the worst experience we have had with Marijuana. So much so that we wanted to return it and we have NEVER done that before. All the other dispensaries I have ever been to, always make sure to tell me that they have a 100% return policy. Not at this place! They quickly told us they have no return policy and there is nothing they will do for us and the lady had a attitude with me and my wife. They even acknowledged that ALL their competitors here offer a return policy. Their ONLY resolution offered was for us to buy MORE product at a discount and they were still not helpful with their selection. We are reasonable. All I can wanted was an exchange for different product. Avoid this place at all cost if you want a good experience in St. Augustine. We are now going to go to another dispensary to get something decent.