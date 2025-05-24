DISPENSARY
The Mint Cannabis - St Augustine
24 Reviews
3.9
Quality
3.8
Service
3.9
Atmosphere
g........d
May 24, 2025
I just wanted to write on here, we had a VERY BAD experience at this dispensary. We are in from Jacksonville and used to going to our local dispensaries regularly. We are on a little vacation and didn't bring any marijuana with us. We thought it will be fine we can get some at a local dispensary and this one was the closest. Everything about this dispensary was a bad experience from the first minute. They took an exceptionally long time to "register" me the first night as a new customer and we just moved the areq and have been going to many dispensaries and they didn't take this long I had REALLY specific ask for an 1/8th of a Sativa hybrid and some Indica hybrid prerolls. They knew NOTHING about the products or strains they had and just pointed me to a catalog. They could not any questions I had and had no recommendations. In the dispensaries I frequent, they have excellent knowledge of their products, can discuss with me and have recommendations. I actually enjoy the conversations I have with the staff. This was definitely not the case here and I felt like they were just trying to rush me to get out Then when we got home with the product, it was the worst experience we have had with Marijuana. So much so that we wanted to return it and we have NEVER done that before. All the other dispensaries I have ever been to, always make sure to tell me that they have a 100% return policy. Not at this place! They quickly told us they have no return policy and there is nothing they will do for us and the lady had a attitude with me and my wife. They even acknowledged that ALL their competitors here offer a return policy. Their ONLY resolution offered was for us to buy MORE product at a discount and they were still not helpful with their selection. We are reasonable. All I can wanted was an exchange for different product. Avoid this place at all cost if you want a good experience in St. Augustine. We are now going to go to another dispensary to get something decent.
d........0
June 30, 2024
This store is in a great location by the water. Very clean inside with plenty of seating Incase you just want to chill and read about all their products. Buds are not very high in THC but terps are definitely there. Love the kief and live bubble hash they pretty much always have in stock. You can't go wrong with visiting this store and enjoying the sales they have to offer
l........9
October 8, 2022
Larry was very helpful finding the products I needed and figuring out how much I could get with the discounts and amount I brought. He’s so friendly and professional and an asset to Cannibist. Thanks! LS
E........8
July 23, 2025
First time here~ I bought 2 eighths. First off neither one was sealed which immediately sent up red flags. One of them looked short so I waited till I got home and weighed them. One was 3.8 and one was 3.2. Keep im mind these are 2 different strains... weight consistency should be consistent with a medical prescription. I will not cone back.
l........d
February 23, 2023
I wanted to let people know that Cannabist is my favorite dispensary. I've got specific medical conditions for which I use MJ. I haven't found another dispensary with the knowledge that the employees of Cannibist provide, especially Chad. Chad provided some information that changed all my habits. He made a recommendation on how I partake. He was right on. Thank you so much!!
s........r
October 7, 2024
Great dispensary. Good products at reasonable prices. The atmosphere is always clean and relaxing. Usually little to no wait time ever. One of the most pleasant dispensaries I’ve been to.👍
l........6
March 18, 2022
I've been to all the dispensaries in St Augustine and this one is by far my favorite. Their flower is great and they have such wonderful customer service. Chad was my budtender at my last visit and he was such an awesome guy. Everyone here is always fantastic, provides great service and is so helpful. I love this place.
m........s
April 10, 2025
Absolutely will not be back. I placed a pick up order online (which they don’t have ready when you arrive even though they said it was ready) I made my cart with the intention of using the “Buy $300 get 50%” deal. My cart came out to just over $300. After all the discounts were supposedly added I was charged $260. I paid and went to review my receipt cause I was a bit shocked. I went back and told them I think I was charged incorrectly. The subtotal on my receipt was over $500 with $300 in discounts. I told them that I was excepting to only be paying around $150/200 due to the sale. They said that I was actually getting a better deal the way they did it. They said that some of my items had “better deals” yet some how I was paying more. They made me feel very stupid for not knowing that. I let them know that if an item didn’t qualify for the 50% I should have been told because I wouldn’t have gotten them. I didn’t return anything because I began to tear up due the way I was being spoken to. I absolutely will never return and will never recommend it to anyone I know.
Z........j
April 19, 2023
Always a great experience. Friendly and knowledgeable staff. My favorite Dispensary in town.
g........x
October 12, 2022
I’ll drive the extra 30 minutes. Great service and even better product. All the buds I got have been amazing. Highly recommend.
c........s
October 9, 2021
My favorite dispensary. The atmosphere is very nice and relaxed. And the staff is well educated and takes the time to answer any questions. The products are very good quality and they offer a wide range of products to meet every persons individual need. My favorite is Chemdawg and the chocolate drops.
j........i
October 23, 2020
I wish I could tell more people about this place. I already reviewed Trulieve so I can’t review them again but this place is so much better. I got (pretty much the exact same thing, RSO oil-68% THC here, 84.4% THC Trulieve) & I ended up with my vial from this place for 2x longer!! It’s worth the $10 extra imo. I really feel like Trulieve put a monopoly on dispensaries (especially here in Northern Florida) that people actually think they’re getting quality when you’re not. I’ve been to MANY dispensaries in my life & Florida’s system just sucks. Hopefully they put more stuff on their menu!! They just don’t have a huge stock, but hopefully that changes since they recently opened.
c........6
May 19, 2023
Overall great experience
d........n
March 13, 2023
Staff is so friendly and helpful.
C........2
June 26, 2021
The customer service continues to be superb. I was greeted by Larry again today. His customer service is so refreshing I thought he was a manager and Sarah check me out. She was efficient, fast and friendly. This is my second time.
j........5
August 17, 2023
Call to see what time they close today they said 8:30 p.m. got there at 7:30 in the pouring rain the door was locked why I don't know I left I called to leave a message and they called me back and asked what I needed and I said I'm sorry I was just there I thought you were closed and the girl said no we were all taking the trash out we were all taking the trash out isn't that great what up piece of shit store I'll never go to again or any cannabis store in St Augustine again they all suck this is a shitty City anyway
d........5
November 28, 2022
I find the customer service at the Cannabist rather abysmal and unfriendly. Everyone seems snotty and self-absorbed. Smiles and friendly chit-chat are nonexistent. They talk and joke with each other, not with the customer. They seem like they just want you to get your stuff and get out. Not a good match for those with PTSD. I finally quit torturing myself, walked out and didn't let the door hit me in the ass on the way out.
E........2
July 28, 2021
I put a order in right when they opened. Had to even send a picture of my card with it. Got my confirmation text to pick up at 5. Drove the 45 mins just to find out my prescription had expired. Ok no problem. Go out to the car to call my docs office which was close by that time only to then receive a second message from them saying that now my order has declined. Now why on earth did they approve that morning with out running the info in the first place. It would have saved a long drive for no reason and I could have had my prescription refilled by 5. I will be doing my business else where from now on.
T........6
January 16, 2021
I love this place, both times I've been here I was actually treated like a patient and the staff actually care about your well being. Totally great vibe from the time you walk in to the time you leave.
l........h
February 18, 2021
the awesome service, customer service
S........3
September 29, 2020
Great quality! Great Service!
D........6
July 26, 2020
Fast and friendly service! So far no complaints. ❤✌🎵
4........e
June 5, 2020
A text message saying they had supply’s and once one shows up no supply’s
T........3
May 22, 2021
Columbia sucks in every state 🤣