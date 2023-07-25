You recently viewed
About this dispensary
The Mint Cannabis - St Peters
This Mint Cannabis retailer is located on the northwest side of the Mid Rivers Mall alongside Ruby Tuesdays and the Drury Inn & Suites. It is a premier retail location for adult-use customers ages 21+. The location features high-quality marijuana products including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, and topical products, along with countless specials and discounts for all guests. Additionally, the Mint’s discount program for clients includes daily deals, brand promotions days, swag bag giveaways, and a rewards program.
Leafly member since 2021
Hours and Info (CT)
Photos of The Mint Cannabis - St Peters
Deals at The Mint Cannabis - St Peters
Morning High - 15% Off on whole store (except accessories) 8am - 10am Senior Citizen Discount - 15% Off Veteran Discount - 22% Off Student Discount - 15% Off First Responder Discount - 15% Off Industry Discount - 20% Off Nocturnal Nugs - 15% Off on whole store (except accessories) 7pm - 9pm
No limit med or rec. While supplies last. No Substitutions. No Stacking of discounts.