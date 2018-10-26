kole222 on June 6, 2019

This shop could probably be a four or five star if some key concerns were addressed but I don't really like the vibe I get in there, aside from the tacky interior designing(I do understand the look they are going for I just don't think it was executed well, at all), the whole shop felt under pressure and uneasy. I have been here several times, never been helped by the same person twice, always feeling like they are just trying to push me out the door as if my questions and time picking out a product are more of a bother than anything else, never consistent with recommendations or facts about cannabis, and just as much as everyone else in this town, I HATE that they wave down customers outside, especially when children are present. But I let it go and just kind of wrote it off as me being sensitive and decided to keep giving it a shot to grow on me. THEN I was in a few months ago and, I think it was the owner or manager(an older woman), came out from the back acting really mean and demanding to the employees(who were obviously trying to make the best of the situation) and disrespectful to the patrons. I had to leave without anything to try because it was so awful. Probably wont go back after all of that, unfortunately. ALSO POSTED ON GOOGLE