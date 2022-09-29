GRAND OPENING!!!!!! We are pleased to serve the Sebago Lake Region! Please be prepared to send your medical card/license information! If you are more then 25 miles from our dispatch center please call, text, or email for an accurate rate! Currently we are CASH ONLY!!!! We are a family owned and operated business that has taken what was once a hobby and turned it into our passion. To be able to do what we love each and every day is something we are truly grateful for. We have seen firsthand what cannabis can do to help those who are looking for a cleaner and more natural way to manage pain, stress, insomnia, etc., and we believe that this is only just the beginning. It is a very exciting and revolutionary time in the cannabis industry, and we are just happy to be along for the ride. This is an amazing community to be a part of and we hope to provide each and every one of our patients with our best work. Each of our strains have been hand selected through a large pheno hunt that consisted of over 20 strains. We chose to put in the work in order provide our patients with a wide range of flavors that can help with a wide range of ailments.