The Novel Tree – Bremerton
The Novel Tree – Bremerton
625 N Callow Ave, Bremerton, WA
License 414656
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10:30pm
8am-10:30pm
8am-10pm
Mon-20% off Edibles/Drinks Tue- $1 off Joints/Spend $55 or More & Pick Your Deal Wed- 25% off Paraph., 15% Off Topicals & Tinctures Thu- 15% off Vape Carts & Concentrates Fri- 10% 1/2 Ounce and Full Ounce's Sat- 10% Off Everything Sun- $5 Off 1/8's of $42 or More, $3 Off Grams $13 or More Early Bird Specials: 8am-9am 20% Off/ 9am-12pm 15% Off
S........d
June 23, 2020
Kind and Nice people and Buds
M........6
March 19, 2020
Number 1 spot always helpful.
E........0
July 28, 2019
Today was such a Sad Penguin kind of visit to what I've come to call; Pacific on Callow. Due to a parking thing and someone running his mouth before I came in, I felt very uncomfortable as soon as I walked in and the gal who helped me was kind of stand offish. I certainly didn't feel welcome, for the first time since I claimed the store*mine.
D........0
July 13, 2019
Very friendly staff and great prices.