Wilkins64 on June 15, 2019

My husband & I were in town for our honeymoon, and had our own “weed-smelling tour.” We visited almost every dispensary in Trinidad within walking distance of downtown, and this was our fave by far. Dudes were cool, open, knowledgeable, funny, personable & all around super cool. Went back to basics with OG kush here and had the best high we have ever had with OG!! Moving here next year and plan on making this our first stop back into town!