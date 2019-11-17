Follow
The Other Place Is Greener
(719) 422-8419
66 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 14
Show All 23
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$200
All Products
Pakistani Kush
from Unknown Brand
26.81%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lavender Jones
from Unknown Brand
23.01%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White 99
from Unknown Brand
27.7%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Juicy Fruit
from Unknown Brand
21.54%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel
from Boone Farms LLC
20.56%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Cheese
from Unknown Brand
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Cheese
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from Unknown Brand
21.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
FLO
from Unknown Brand
19.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Unknown Brand
25.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Dream
from Unknown Brand
20.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Dream
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Reign
from Unknown Brand
20.38%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Jack
from Unknown Brand
20.49%
THC
0%
CBD
GG4 x Sour Dubb
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough
from Unknown Brand
23.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Heavenly Haze 1.2mg Vape Cartridge
from Apex
90%
THC
0%
CBD
Heavenly Haze
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Cured Resin - Valley Girl Haze #1
from BOSM Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Valley Girl Haze #1
Strain
Colorado Moonrock - Indica
from Colorado Moonrocks
84.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Distillate
Strain
$301 g
+1 more size
In-store only
1000mg Distallite Syringe - Multiple Strains Available
from Concentrate Supply Co.
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Distillate
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Activated Oil - Multiple Strains Available
from West Edison
77.61%
THC
0%
CBD
White Granola
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Kaviar Joints 1.5g - Multiple Strains Available
from Kaviar
60%
THC
0%
CBD
Colorado Moonrock - Hybrid
from Colorado Moonrocks
71.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Distillate
Strain
$301 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Colorado Moonrock - Sativa
from Colorado Moonrocks
79.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Distillate
Strain
$301 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chaos Crispies - Peanut Butter & Chocolate
from Heartland Industries
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Synergy 1:1 Watermelon Gummies CBD:THC
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Tropic Twist Gummies
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Sour Smash Gummies
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit - Chili Mango
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Devour Gummies - Tropical Sunrise
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
KJL Compounds Tincture 3:1
from KJL Compounds
114.8mg
THC
314.7mg
CBD
$50each
+1 more size
In-store only
KJL Tincture 50:1
from KJL Compounds
9.7mg
THC
499mg
CBD
$75each
+1 more size
In-store only
Teajuana Earl Gray Tea
from Teajuana LTD
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
+1 more size
In-store only
Teajuana Continental Blend Coffee
from Teajuana
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Distillate
Strain
$10each
+1 more size
In-store only
Teajuana Apple Cider
from Teajuana
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Distillate
Strain
$10each
+1 more size
In-store only
Berries Gummies
from Robhots Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Distillate
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Blue Raspberry Gummies
from DeVour
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Distillate
Strain
$20each
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Raspberry Gummy Bites
from DeVour
40mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Distillate
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Chocolate Brownie
from Cousin Eddie's Cannabis Company
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Distillate
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Cinnamon Cookies
from Cousin Eddie's Cannabis Company
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Distillate
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit - Cinnamon Apple
from The Giving Tree of Denver
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Distillate
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit - Kiwi
from The Giving Tree of Denver
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Distillate
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit - Mango
from The Giving Tree of Denver
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Distillate
Strain
$25each
In-store only
12