About this dispensary
The OUI-D Shop
Welcome to "The OUI-D Shop," (The Wee-d Shop) your ultimate one-stop cannabis shop with an unparalleled selection and the most competitive prices in town. We are dedicated to providing a shop for cannabis enthusiasts, offering a diverse range of premium products that cater to all your cannabis needs.
Leafly member since 2024
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountRecreationalIndigenous ownedWoman owned
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
Photos of The OUI-D Shop
Show all photos