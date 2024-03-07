The OUI-D Shop
MenomineeMichigan
666.9 miles away
Welcome to "The OUI-D Shop," (The Wee-d Shop) your ultimate one-stop cannabis shop with an unparalleled selection and the most competitive prices in town. We are dedicated to providing a shop for cannabis enthusiasts, offering a diverse range of premium products that cater to all your cannabis needs.

3113 10th Street, Menominee, MI
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountRecreationalIndigenous ownedWoman owned

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

