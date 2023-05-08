The Ounce
2273.2 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
886 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
The Ounce
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 1
11032 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood, CA
License C10-0001218-LIC
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm
Photos of The Ounce
Show all photos
Deals at The Ounce
see all promotions
40% Off First Time Customers
Valid 4/8/2023 - 6/10/2023
40% Off First Time Customers On All Items In Store. Promotion Can Not be combined with any Other Promotions, Deals and Offerings
40% Off Only For first time customers 20% Off for all Returning customers Promotion Can Not be combined with any Other Promotions, Deals and Offerings