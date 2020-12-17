The Patient Station (Medical)
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
The Patient Station (Medical)
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 0
539 S. Huron, Ypsilanti, MI
License PC-000154
ATMdebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
10am-5pm