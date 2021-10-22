202 products | Last updated:
About this dispensary
The Piping Plover
Wellfleet's only locally owned cannabis store. Open to all adults - 21+ Walk-ins welcome! The Piping Plover’s mission is to provide the local community of Wellfleet and its visitors, access to high quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products, in a safe, welcoming, and judgement-free environment.
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 13
10 Main Street, Wellfleet, MA
License MR282467
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-6:30pm
10am-6:30pm
10am-6:30pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-6:30pm
