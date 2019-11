Willcornhole on November 6, 2019

The pot house is a hidden gem. I was skeptical to go in because of its location but I am glad I did. They have $5 $8 and $10 grams And I just bought an eighth of the five dollar and I smoke a lot of weed this Without a doubt is the best five dollar gram I have ever bought or seen. If there is a dispensary in Oklahoma City with better or equal prices for the quality I would like to know who. Staff is very knowledgeable as well five out of 510 thumbs up will be back soon thanks guys