I have shopped Michigan dispensaries on the West Coast of the mitten since this all began in here in 2010 and let me tell you, The Reef is by the far the COOLEST place with a gigantic 300 gallon saltwater fish tank with tons of different neat species of fish, with the MOST VARIETY of products I've ever seen from exotic flower strains covered in piles of snow crystal trichomes to 90µ bubblehash solventless drysift to syngeristic terpene-ladened wax/shatter concentrates and vape carts to diamonds & pure THCa, plus all the delicious edibles and tinctures; you just name it and they have it! That's something to be appreciated when you've been smoking as long as I have and need medicine that works! Can't forget their EXTREMELY KNOWLEDGEABLE staff that are always very compassionate and happy to talk at length about any & all aspects of cannabis. I just can't say enough good things! What a wonderful place to be able to go get my medicine. Best of all: They have a medical discount for all recreational products! It's so amazing that you can literally drive up like you're going to buy a pack of cigarettes and drive home to enjoy essentially pure crystallized THC for $50/gram... What a time to be alive! I spent my early days smoking as a criminal (as we all did) and to see the market change and take shape how it has it's just so incredibly beautiful and The Reef does it perfectly (including keeping the aquarium clean and the fishies happy!). I'm a medical patient with a strong tolerance and I can say with confidence that if you're looking to get medicated in any way, shape, or form; be it indica or sativa, joint or edible, The Reef ABSOLUTELY has you covered. Thank you SO MUCH, The Reef! They've earned a customer for life. The only thing I can say that I wish they had was a customer loyalty program, but they have so many cool daily discounts, and sales, you're bound to find something whether you're looking to splurge or to budget. They give you a free gram when you visit the first time so it's definitely worth a try! :)