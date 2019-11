nicedreams831 on June 27, 2019

I was pleasantly pleased upon entering into reef.I have friends visiting from out of town that I wanted to show some of our dispensaries and I had yet to come in to reef, but I'm certainly glad that I did. The staff was super friendly and helpful the displays were perfect if I were to open up a dispensary I would model it similar to how you guys have it. I felt welcome I didn't feel invaded and I didn't feel like a criminal getting checked in. I'll keep supporting you guys fantastic spot great products and wonderful staff.