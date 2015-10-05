Batmanmayer94
Budtender was very friendly, understanding and helpful!
4.8
10 reviews
I come here all the time, actually the only place I will go anymore. Great prices, friendly staff! Blair was awesome, and she is always so nice. She gave me a lot of information on the pens and how they work, my next trip I will be getting one!
You guys rock! Very knowledgeable employees and wonderful product. Just picked up a V Fire pen and am in love with the Terpene Tanks pods. Thank you for the recommendation! Keep up the great work! My only stop for my cannabis needs....Thanks guys
Blaire and Ben are my favorite! Always love their recommendations, keep it up... :)
Thank you for the feedback, chasagraphics! We're thrilled you had a great visit with us and we were able to provide you with the care you deserve. We strive to provide our patients with the highest quality medication at affordable donation. We look forward to seeing you back here soon, Thanks Again!!
I got help by the wonderful staff. would definitely recommend!!
Hey ReferReefer, thank you for taking the time to write an AWESOME review regarding your most recent visit with us. We treat our patients like family because we are truly passionate about cannabis and believe in its power to improve the quality of life for our patients. We pride ourselves on having a knowledgeable staff and making you feel comfortable hanging with us. Thank you for your loyalty and support, and we hope to see you back soon.
Nice place looking good
Thank you for the feedback! We are so glad to hear you had an amazing visit with us! We take great pride in treating all our guests like family, from the moment you walk-in. All of us here strive to provide our patients with highest quality medication. We have a great fun knowledgeable staff that is passionate about cannabis and believe in its power to improve your quality of life. We hope to see you back here soon!
bud was good selection good diff coming back thanks!!!!!
Thank you! We have been getting in exceptional product and will continue to strive to provide you with the best care you deserve. Look out for NEW Varieties of Product, Concentrates, Edibles, and Cartridges! Don't forget to follow us on Weedmaps for daily specials, upcoming events, and on our website at findthereef.com. We look forward to seeing you back here soon!!
love them I came wit my family and they came out wit some fire
Thank you for the feedback! We're thrilled you had a great visit with us and we were able to provide you with the care you deserve. We strive to provide our patients with the highest quality medication at affordable donation. We look forward to seeing you back here soon, Thanks Again!!
I ❤️ the updates in the lobby so homey and smells great!!! Also the staff is amazing and NEVER leads me wrong
Thank you for the feedback! We are so glad to hear you had an amazing visit with us! We take great pride in treating all our guests like family, from the moment you walk-in. All of us here strive to provide our patients with the highest quality medication. We have a great fun knowledgeable staff that is passionate about cannabis and believe in its power to improve your quality of life. We hope to see you back here soon!
Everyone is welcoming and friendly, and very knowledgeable.
Thank you for the awesome feedback! We are so glad to hear you had an amazing visit with us! We take great pride in treating all our guests like family, from the moment you walk-in. Look out for NEW Varieties of Product, Concentrates, Edibles, and Cartridges! We look forward to seeing you back here soon!!