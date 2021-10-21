We offer a very friendly environment - please come see us and use our drive-through! We offer strains from growers like Thunderbird Buds, Urban Bud Co., and Green Canopy, as well as carts, edibles, gummies, and pre-rolls. Our top shelf prices are the lowest around and we have everything from $2.5/g to $11/g. Take advantage of our sales everyday!! $10 Carts, $2.5 Pre-Rolls, $12 Carts everyday. Carts by 7 for $100. Come take a look at our Hash Rosin. Finest quality extracts!!