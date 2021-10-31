We welcome all cannabis consumers 21 and medical patients 18 . We source our cannabis products from local organic growers and top cannabis professionals in the industry. We carry top brands in the industry like STIIIZY, Raw Garden and Select cartridges, Top 8th and Preroll Brands like Lowell, Maven, Source and more. Rose Collective accepts Cash and Debit as payment. ATMs ON SITE! Deals -Medical marijuana patients with a valid California’s doctor recommendation receive a 10% discount off the first purchase. And are automatically included in receiving store rewards back on every purchase -Check out all of our weekly deals on our website! -Recreational customers may sign up for store rewards...tell us if you want to sign up for these when checking in at our front desk. Rose Collective is located on Rose Ave between 4th and 5th. We offer free parking in the lot located next to the dispensary! LAST CALL! Our registers close at 10pm sharp so please arrange to arrive by 9:45pm to make it through!