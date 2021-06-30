We Strive to be extraordinary! We pride our cannabis for being high quality and at low cost. We believe in affordability to better provide relief to people regardless of their financial resources. Accessibility and inclusivity is important to us. Currently we have two locations in Las Vegas. One in the art district downtown and the other located in North Las Vegas. Our dispensaries are staffed with knowledgeable and friendly budtenders who are excited to help people with a lot, a little or no cannabis experience. Our dispensaries will host many different events and will have the feel of an art exhibit, showcasing work by local artists. Come visit The Sanctuary. Together we will create a space where community and cannabis meet. NOT THE ORDINARY CANNABIS DISPENSARY Our business goal is to provide a community focused space for high quality cannabis products as well as artistic demonstrations and genuine human connection. The Sanctuary Dispensaries are owned and operated by local Las Vegas residents who have a passion for the community and are inspired in creating a space of togetherness. BURNING MAN INSPIRATION We designed our dispensaries with the inspiration of Burning Man. The original founders of the now the Sanctuary were part of the burning man community. We had our first board meeting at the temple in burning man in 2014. This led to the inception of The Sanctuary. WE WANT TO CONNECT In this modern world of social and political conflict, we believe in creating a vibe where our business is connection. We don’t judge anyone for who they are and we have crafted our dispensaries to be all inclusive and welcoming to those who appreciate the wonderful benefits of cannabis.