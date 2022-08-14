Where do I even begin? You walk in to an immediate feeling of comfort, you're immediately greeted by smiles and Wes is one of the most knowledgeable people I've ever met when it comes to cannabis. You are always going to get top quality here and there is no "selling". Kelly and Wes are not sales folk. They are interested in primarily above and foremost helping people feel better. Whatever that means to them. You tell them how you feel and what you're looking for...BAM...got something for it. The prices are better than anyone else around them as well. You really can't go wrong here.

