Very welcoming and inviting. Make u feel right at home. Products are excellent and knowledge on the products is very spot on. Wesley really knows his stuff. I highly recommend 👌🏾 you go check them out and see for yourself.
Where do I even begin? You walk in to an immediate feeling of comfort, you're immediately greeted by smiles and Wes is one of the most knowledgeable people I've ever met when it comes to cannabis. You are always going to get top quality here and there is no "selling". Kelly and Wes are not sales folk. They are interested in primarily above and foremost helping people feel better. Whatever that means to them. You tell them how you feel and what you're looking for...BAM...got something for it. The prices are better than anyone else around them as well. You really can't go wrong here.
First time I went in there it was the best atmosphere, they were professional, very knowledgeable and fun at the same time. I've been there several times now and had a great experience everytime. I highly recommend stopping by and see for yourself. I'm sure you'll go back.
WOW! This is the place to go! It’s an entire experience, from the moment you walk in! The atmosphere, the professionalism yet very personable staff and the products are all top shelf quality! I had many questions and was met with clear, concise, and educated answers that led me to exactly what I needed and the prices can not be beat! I can’t thank you enough for making me feel so comfortable, I’ll definitely be a regular❤️
This is the shop! My new go to place. The Savory Skunk has so many products to choose from. The people here are super friendly and will help you get what you are looking for. The atmosphere is welcoming. Will be coming back. The Savory Skunk just got a new loyal patient.
Visited this dispensary a few days before their grand opening. Wes and Kelly are very knowledgeable about their product and helped me find exactly what I was looking for. There is not a dispensary around that can top their prices or their personality and passion for helping medicate Oklahoma. Go check them out!
This is the place to go! If you need help finding what works for you, whether it’s pain or anxiety or any reason they will help you find what works for you. The Ganja Gummies I bought there were the best edible I’ve ever used. They taste great and work better than any I’ve ever tried. They also have so much variety of flower and are very welcoming and friendly. So whether it’s your first time and you have lots of questions about the differences or if you are a connoisseur…..they will have what you are looking for.
AND I left this for last, their prices beat anywhere in the Bryan county area that I’ve shopped. I won’t be shopping around anymore, this is my go to place.
