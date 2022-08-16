TATRAD FARMS NEW TIER LEVEL $ 6G SAVE UP TO 50%

Valid 7/18/2022 - 8/18/2022

NEW PRICING TATRAD FARMS SAVE UP TO 50 % FROM 12G, 10G AND 8G NOW ALL 6G G13, MOTHER OF ALL CHERRIES, JELLY BREATH AND MAC STOMPER

WHLIE SUPPLIES LAST STOCK UP WHILE YOU CAN $$$ SAVE $$$ FIRE SELL ON FIRE A$$ FLOWER