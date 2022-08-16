The Savory Skunk
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
The Savory Skunk
Leafly member since 2022
Hours and Info (CT)
Photos of The Savory Skunk
Deals at The Savory Skunk
NEW PRICING TATRAD FARMS SAVE UP TO 50 % FROM 12G, 10G AND 8G NOW ALL 6G G13, MOTHER OF ALL CHERRIES, JELLY BREATH AND MAC STOMPER
WHLIE SUPPLIES LAST STOCK UP WHILE YOU CAN $$$ SAVE $$$ FIRE SELL ON FIRE A$$ FLOWER