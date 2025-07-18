Last updated:
Shop Jeeter at The Showcase
Sponsored by Jeeter
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Topical
show all
Accessory
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
The Showcase
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
101 Grobric Ct, Fairfield, CA
License C10-0001246-LIC
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
friday
7am - 10pm
saturday
7am - 10pm
sunday
7am - 10pm
monday
7am - 10pm
tuesday
7am - 10pm
wednesday
7am - 10pm
thursday
7am - 10pm
store Info
Today’s hours
Time15 min - 20 minPaymentCash, Debit
Open until 10pm PT
Photos of The Showcase
Promotions at The Showcase
Updates from The Showcase
0 Reviews of The Showcase
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.