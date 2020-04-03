177 products
Punky Lion
from Osage Creek Cultivation
19.26%
THC
___
CBD
$10.951 gram
$10.951 gram
$37.95⅛ ounce
$74.95¼ ounce
$149.9½ ounce
$279.951 ounce
Delicious Candy
from Osage Creek Cultivation
22.65%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Delicious Candy
Strain
$8.251 gram
$8.251 gram
$27.95⅛ ounce
$54.95¼ ounce
$109.9½ ounce
$199.951 ounce
Burkle
from Natural State Medicinals Cultivation
17.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Burkle
Strain
$8.251 gram
$8.251 gram
$27.95⅛ ounce
$54.95¼ ounce
$109.9½ ounce
$199.951 ounce
Gerbert
from Bold Cultivation
18.2%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Gerbert
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Banana Hammock
from Bold Cultivation
15.9%
THC
___
CBD
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Gunslinger
from Bold Cultivation
18.5%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Gunslinger
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Marionberry Kush
from Bold Cultivation
18.7%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Sweet Black Angel
from Osage Creek Cultivation
19.52%
THC
___
CBD
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
S'mores
from Bold Cultivation
20.6%
THC
0.1mg
CBD
S'mores
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Colin OG
from Bold Team
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Copper Chem
from Bold Cultivation
18.4%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Copper Chem
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
El Aquamista
from Osage Creek Cultivation
22.28%
THC
0.11%
CBD
El Aquamista
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Pakistan Valley Kush
from Osage Creek Cultivation
21.19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Pakistan Valley Kush
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Ghost OG
from Natural State Medicinals Cultivation
20.55%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Juiceman
from Bold Cultivation
18%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Juiceman
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Desconocida Kush
from Osage Creek Cultivation
21.56%
THC
___
CBD
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Sugar Candy
from Osage Creek Cultivation
21.53%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Sugar Candy
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Green Love Potion
from Osage Creek Cultivation
18.98%
THC
___
CBD
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Queen Mother Goji
from Bold Cultivation
21.5%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Queen Mother Goji
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Cotton Candy
from Osage Creek Cultivation
19.34%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Cotton Candy Kush
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Golosa
from Osage Creek Cultivation
22.16%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Golosa
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Purple Badlands
from Bold Cultivation
21%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Purple Badlands
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Atlantic Kush
from Bold Cultivation
16.5%
THC
___
CBD
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Rainmaker
from Bold Cultivation
24.3%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Rainmaker
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Crescendo
from Bold Team
18.6%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Crescendo RBx1
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Black Jack
from Natural State Medicinals
23.52%
THC
___
CBD
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Eleven Roses
from Osage Creek Cultivation
23.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Eleven Roses
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Marmalate
from Osage Creek Cultivation
22.63%
THC
___
CBD
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Strawberry Guava
from Bold Cultivation
21%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Strawberry Guava
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Candy Kush
from Osage Creek Cultivation
20.53%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Caramel Candy Kush
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Purple Sunset
from Natural State Medicinals
22.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Purple Sunset
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Glue Ball
from Natural State Medicinals Cultivation
23.79%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Glue Ball
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Morris Code
from Natural State Medicinals
21.28%
THC
___
CBD
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Northern Lights x Big Bud
from Osage Creek Cultivation
22.94%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Northern Lights x Big Bud
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Acid OG
from Bold Cultivation
20.1%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Acid
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Stardawg
from Bold Cultivation
19.6%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Star Dawg
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Holy Roller OG
from Bold Cultivation
19.2%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Holy Roller
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Commerce City Kush
from Natural State Medicinals Cultivation
26.45%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Commerce City Kush
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Chernobyl
from Bold Cultivation
20.6%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
Cookies and Cream
from Bold Cultivation
22.9%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Cookies and Cream Cheese
Strain
$12.951 gram
$12.951 gram
$44.95⅛ ounce
$84.95¼ ounce
$169.9½ ounce
$324.951 ounce
