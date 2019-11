Dezus on November 20, 2019

I enjoyed the amazing variety, didn’t mind that it’s a bit cramped but the service from the bud tender was below average, though she knew the strains for the most part she was very off putting and seemed bothered by me. At no point did I feel like I was getting medicine. The other 3 bud tenders who were hanging out were way more interactive and pleasant overall I even asked my bud tender if she was having a rough day. All in all I came from Ft.Smith and bypassed the Fayetteville dispensary and came to The Source because of the amazing selection of cannabis products. I may be back may not won’t recommend.