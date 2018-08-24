EZStop on August 10, 2019

Stopped in here to check out the grow facility tour. I love watching the pot growing documentaries so a live tour was a no-brainer. Easy check in with security and in under 5 minutes we had on our booties and were lead thru a glass door to the grow area. Mike was our tour guide. He was knowledgeable and answered my husband’s MANY questions patiently and with great, easy to understand answers. Actual tour was pretty short but so cool to see all those budding ‘ladies’’ as the call the plants. LOL. We then went into the retail section and bought some Pineapple Express pre-rolls and some Green Crack (GC). Haven’t tried the prerolls yet but the GC is good. Quick high with a cerebral buzz. Would def. buy again.