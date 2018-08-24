goldenstate67
as soon as i walked in a beautiful girl named cat took me on a tour and helped me with questions i had, i’d love to come again
4.8
10 reviews
took the tour with cat and got lots of awesome pictures
$18/g? Apothecary has Bonsai flower for $18 an eighth OTD. You guys are theives.
Friendly and secure atmosphere right as soon as you walk through the door.
Melissa was informative and listened to our specific needs. She was very friendly and professional.
I liked the selection
The Spot is an excellent dispensary with great prices on a wide variety of products. Their flower is always fragrant, flavorful and most importantly potent. Their concentrates are high quality yet relatively inexpensive and their edibles selection is second to none. The staff is friendly, helpful and very well informed. I would definitely recommend checking it out.
This is the best location in Pueblo.. I love how they let you mix n match.
Stopped in here to check out the grow facility tour. I love watching the pot growing documentaries so a live tour was a no-brainer. Easy check in with security and in under 5 minutes we had on our booties and were lead thru a glass door to the grow area. Mike was our tour guide. He was knowledgeable and answered my husband’s MANY questions patiently and with great, easy to understand answers. Actual tour was pretty short but so cool to see all those budding ‘ladies’’ as the call the plants. LOL. We then went into the retail section and bought some Pineapple Express pre-rolls and some Green Crack (GC). Haven’t tried the prerolls yet but the GC is good. Quick high with a cerebral buzz. Would def. buy again.
I've only been to this location twice but each visit was a great experience. Both times the budtender took their time to make me feel welcome and answer all of my questions.