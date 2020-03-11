PrettyScary on March 28, 2020

I have been here twice... The first time was great! The budtender was super friendly and helpful. Definitely didn't rush us and was patient with us while we smelled half of what was on the wall. Great Experience! The second time I went in here was not so great. I understand that the Corona is a real scare, and people should be taking precaution ... however, getting shouted at by a man with his arms up in the air holding a spray bottle in one hand and a cleaning rag in the other as soon as you walk in the door was not exactly how I like my cannabis purchase to start. So I immediately turned around and left. I prefer a calm, pleasurable buying experience, and that was definitely not it. I am going to avoid this place for a while.