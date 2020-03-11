Dougvv95
This is hands down my new favorite dispensary! nice staff awesome selection and they also have really good prices for quality.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience. Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
9 reviews
This is hands down my new favorite dispensary! nice staff awesome selection and they also have really good prices for quality.
They are so friendly and helpful even with everything going on! If you dont want to stop in order on leafly
Impressive atmosphere! Love how helpful these guys are. Very clean (and safe) and welcoming. The prices are absolutly stellar!
Its my spot!
I have been here twice... The first time was great! The budtender was super friendly and helpful. Definitely didn't rush us and was patient with us while we smelled half of what was on the wall. Great Experience! The second time I went in here was not so great. I understand that the Corona is a real scare, and people should be taking precaution ... however, getting shouted at by a man with his arms up in the air holding a spray bottle in one hand and a cleaning rag in the other as soon as you walk in the door was not exactly how I like my cannabis purchase to start. So I immediately turned around and left. I prefer a calm, pleasurable buying experience, and that was definitely not it. I am going to avoid this place for a while.
Hello, I want to apologize for your experience on this second visit as well as thank you for even coming back to see us a second time. Customer service and customer experience is our number one focus. Unfortunately it sounds like your visit was on the day that the state mandated these rules to avoid being closed down. Our manager was emphatically teaching us how seriously we have to take these new rules or the state will close us down. Unfortunately, it sounds like we may have put compliance before experience. If you would please come in we would like the opportunity to make this up to you with some special treatment. To all our customers, please excuse this hyper vigilance that is being required of us. We feel very lucky we are even still able to serve you during these times. Please also feel free to give me a call about this at 541-631-9749 ,Brandon.
My friend and I decided to go here for 21st birthday and it was his first experience with The Spot Cannabis Collective and they have super great pricing! My buddy said it was some of the best pricing for quality cannabis he has seen! Highly recommend to go here I’m sure going here about every time
Amazing energy and very helpful! Thank you for making my first experience great:)
Selection on point and fair pricing to match! Get your TKO Reserve products and many other fine cultivars there. Tons of parking and easy access off of Crater Lake Highway.
Dope people good weed. All you need