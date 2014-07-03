JayStrong
3.7
10 reviews
if your looking for deals on zips it is NOT this place
Nvr let dwn by this place but it does suck that they don’t update the product on here. Why be on the app if ur product not listed.
Just turned 21 last month and every time I’ve gone the employees are always helpful, kind, and welcoming. The selection isn’t as big as others but they still have good stuff only complaint is they don’t have an online menu to make things a little faster.
Pete wanted a review from me,about new bud.RASPBERRY PEZ,,,beautiful looking buds purp,orange,very crystalaly buds.Smell and tasty smooth flavor,15 min in to the high headache back pains and leg cramps went away.Another bowl and sleeper for five solid five hrs,plus I got stoned. of my ass.ive been smoking for 50 yrs & this is a good product will get again,,it's 🔥🔥🔥🔥 now for the pre roll review,forte farms - kronic stick was very BAD !! all leaves not even good shake.very harsh with a lot of coughing & headache and I haven't opened other pre roll - Black Rose!! But RASPBERRY PEZ FLOWER IS GREAT👍👍,,,PRE ROLL NOT SO MUCH at least forte farms but had bud that was good,out SUN CITY SINNER
Worse shop around. Employee was helping me when his “superior” told him to do something else. He answering my questions giving me info. The “superior” was rude & didn’t have time for me. To make things worse the 2 cartridges I bought worked for a while & quit 3/4 full. Since it worked I didn’t keep the receipt. Won’t do that again. All the other shops in Auburn are good.
Kinda unorganized. Not a great selection of Oz. Priced a little high. Also I couldn't buy any prerolls because I bought an oz of flower. I was trying to do my Xmas shopping all in one stop but now I gotta go somewhere else to buy prerolls.
Long lines and dried out product not worth it. Found some other locations that have a better selection of top shelf product at the same or even better price. Compared to the THC count and price here. It's old and expired Quality is not a priority here. And not to mention I just about got in an accident leaving the parking lot. I will not be returning.
I've been going here for awhile now and have always found the staff to be helpful and pleasant, even when really busy.I appreciate the military discount and have never had any problems. They even let me use the letter I had received from the VA granting me a service connected disability until my VA id card came. They usually even thank me for my service and seem to mean it, which as a wounded veteran I appreciate. Great shop.
This place used be good. Now the management doesn't give military discounts. The employees are not knowledgeable about product. Really rude people.
I hate this weed store. Worst one i have ever been to. staff are rude. the owner is a jerk. of the times i have been here i haven't had but 1 good experience. the staff rush you and the prices have a 5-10 dollar extra cost just for shopping here in comparison to other shops sell the same item from the same vendors