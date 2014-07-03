suncitysinner on February 19, 2019

Pete wanted a review from me,about new bud.RASPBERRY PEZ,,,beautiful looking buds purp,orange,very crystalaly buds.Smell and tasty smooth flavor,15 min in to the high headache back pains and leg cramps went away.Another bowl and sleeper for five solid five hrs,plus I got stoned. of my ass.ive been smoking for 50 yrs & this is a good product will get again,,it's 🔥🔥🔥🔥 now for the pre roll review,forte farms - kronic stick was very BAD !! all leaves not even good shake.very harsh with a lot of coughing & headache and I haven't opened other pre roll - Black Rose!! But RASPBERRY PEZ FLOWER IS GREAT👍👍,,,PRE ROLL NOT SO MUCH at least forte farms but had bud that was good,out SUN CITY SINNER