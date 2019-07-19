Tonyjohnnie
Came in from out of town. These bud tenders hooked me up . Vary friendly awesome service they need ten stars. If you live in Tulsa check them out. You can bet I will drive the 160 miles to see them again thank y’all
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Came in from out of town. These bud tenders hooked me up . Vary friendly awesome service they need ten stars. If you live in Tulsa check them out. You can bet I will drive the 160 miles to see them again thank y’all
this is the best dispensary in tulsa, great people, great prices and even better product. you gotta go to strain station.
Helpful, friendly staff. Good selection & deals.
Not only do I love that they have $7 pre-rolls but I also like the manager and bud-tender as well.
Awwww, we like you back!!! Come back and see us please.
Was a great experience very knowledgeable friendly atmosphere great produce good prices they went out of there way to help me and stayed open longer would definitely recommend thank you very much
Thank you! We appreciate your kind words and will continue to improve. Bigger things coming!!
This is my new spot. Everyone is always friendly and the flower is amazing. This is the best spot I’ve bought from!!
Working on ways to improve daily. Thanks
They have great flower! Very nice people & clean shop. I would definitely recommend stopping by and checking them out!!
Appreciate that very much. Come see us we have some new stuff in.
this place is awesome I will bw going back
Thank you kindly!!
They have are some really nice people with some great product!
Thanks so much for stopping by. We appreciate you!!
Great service great stay great choices of product
We appreciate you. Now watch us work, bigger things coming.