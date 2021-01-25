6 Reviews of The Syndicate - Long Beach
g........1
January 25, 2021
Happy Hour Prices and a relaxing atmosphere make Modern Buds one of the best Dispensaries in Long Beach.
T........r
August 21, 2019
Modern buds is my new favorite shop! They have a beautiful design here in such a convienient location and the budtenders are super nice and knowledgeable. They have a big Heavy Hitters display in there so I decided to give them a try and I am glad I did because it tastes so amazing. Check this place out !
S........0
July 28, 2019
Friendly staff. Nice little dispensary. Overall I’d give it a strong 4.
R........s
June 16, 2019
Modern Buds is such a cute spot located just down the street from the beach. I absolutely love coming here to host events and run special promos for Rad vapes. The friendly staff always makes everyone who visits feel comfortable and relaxed. Not to mention, they have a huge selection of flower, vapes, edibles, etc. The Rad team loves this dispensary and is looking forward to throwing more fun events in the future!
s........a
May 30, 2019
Great, friendly neighborhood dispensary! Good vibes, excellent customer service, quality products. Definitely on the smaller side but has everything you need.
D........t
April 12, 2019
Ive been here a couple times and the staff are always friendly and the fact that they are pet friendly makes it even better if you need a good deal come here!