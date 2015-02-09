Welcome to your TOP SHELF cannabis retailer in Airway Heights! We offer a wide variety of flower, prerolls, edibles, concentrates, & accessories for all your smoking needs. Come meet our friendly and knowledgeable staff, Katie, Ryan, Brandon, Allie, Jesse, Ashley, David, and Drew! Do to the busy nature of the business please call ahead in case menu items have been sold out we will more then gladly hold the item for you, if available. (509) 474-1050 Our products meet or exceed state certified lab testing standards. We provide an ATM, wheelchair access, a Loyalty Reward Program, Veteran's Discount, Daily Specials, and Holiday Sales. Check out the comfortable atmosphere! Feel free to leave feedback regarding products and/or customer service. We are open everyday! Conveniently located in front of Walmart, on the corner of Hayford Rd and Hwy 2. Connected to the Exxon on the west side of the building facing Hayford Rd.