The Vault Dispensary and Lounge
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
The Vault Dispensary and Lounge
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 0
35871 Date Palm Dr, Cathedral City, CA
License C10-0000095-LIC
storefrontmedicalrecreational
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
Closed
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
Closed