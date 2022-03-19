The Vault Dluxe-Ada
MID SHELF DISCOUNTS 8THS FOR $20 QUARTERS FOR $38
ONLY OFFERED ON MONDAYS
15% OFF ALL EDIBLES
AVAILABLE ON MONDAYS AND SUNDAYS.
TOP SHELF DISCOUNTS 8THS FOR $25 QUARTERS FOR $45
ONLY AVAILABLE TUESDAYS AND SUNDAYS.
VARIOUS DISCOUNTS THROUGHOUT THE DAY. 7AM-9AM: 20% OFF EACH ITEM. 12PM-2PM: 15% OFF EACH ITEM. 5PM-7PM: 10% OFF EACH ITEM 9PM-11PM: 20% OFF EACH ITEM
ONLY ON WEDNESDAYS AND SUNDAYS. CAN NOT STACK DISCOUNTS.
15% OFF ALL CARTS AND CONCENTRATES.
ONLY ON THURSDAYS AND SUNDAYS. CAN NOT STACK DISCOUNTS.
ALL FLOWER "DROPS A SHELF."
ONLY ON FRIDAY AND SUNDAYS. NO STACKING DISCOUNTS.
15% OFF CARTS AND INFUSED PREROLLS.
ONLY ON SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS. NO STACKING DISCOUNTS.
PICK ANY SPECIAL FROM THE WEEK AND WE WILL HONOR IT!!!
ONLY ON SUNDAYS. CAN NOT STACK DISCOUNTS.
