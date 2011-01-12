jmcooler on July 17, 2018

I really enjoy this dispensary. From the moment I sat down and became a member with Barbara, I have been nothing but satisfied. Such a friendly set of budtenders and the quality of the meds is top shelf. The Veterans Discount is much appreciated as well as the free gram when I signed up. One of the smaller dispensaries I have been in but the concentrate on the medicine so the amount of space is not a huge deal at all. An RN is on staff to help guide you as you begin treating yourself. They sell apparel that I see a lot of patients wearing so all in all I can't recommend The Verdes Foundation enough. I can't wait to visit the Rio Rancho location!