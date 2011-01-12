Agarc15
Very clean and family/pet friendly shop.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Very clean and family/pet friendly shop.
This is my favorite dispensary in Albuquerque, not only for the flower but for the staff. Everyone know each others name, and it’s such a positive atmosphere that really makes you feel welcomed.
Great store with a very friendly staff! Flower is great! Will be back! Staff was very friendly, knowledgeable and helpful.
Very professional and friendly environment. Great job on hiring people with great personalities and excellent product knowledge.
Quality medicine knowledgeable bud tenders. Stuff that works.
This dispensary has quality flower. Always fresh, never dry. The people that work the counter are very knowledgeable and friendly. The dispensary itself is very clean and inviting. I have yet to have a bad experience at this location. I’ve tried other dispensaries and received poor quality medicine. So bad that it crumbled in my hands when I open their pouches. I will never stray from this place again.
My favorite in town!
This was the best dispensary I’ve been to. Prices are great & very knowledgeable staff.
Enjoying this place. The atmosphere is very calm and professional and the interior design is really nice. They are on top of their inventory and update their website to reflect it immediately.
I really enjoy this dispensary. From the moment I sat down and became a member with Barbara, I have been nothing but satisfied. Such a friendly set of budtenders and the quality of the meds is top shelf. The Veterans Discount is much appreciated as well as the free gram when I signed up. One of the smaller dispensaries I have been in but the concentrate on the medicine so the amount of space is not a huge deal at all. An RN is on staff to help guide you as you begin treating yourself. They sell apparel that I see a lot of patients wearing so all in all I can't recommend The Verdes Foundation enough. I can't wait to visit the Rio Rancho location!