This was the very first dispo of Fairland. The owner Darren was the most passionate cannabis grower I have met since the law passed. The cultivars offered here were just advanced and rightly so, based on accurate knowledge and understanding of the plant. Offered a variety of different types from haze to OG while keeping it basic but top shelf landraces.