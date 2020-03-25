64 products
Last updated:
3 FREE PRE-ROLLS Plus 1 extra preroll for online registrations ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO 9% SALES TAX Visit us at WWW.THE1DELIVERY.COM also,Text or Email- Doctors letter of recommendation w/ Drivers license to, eastbaythe1delivery@gmail.com include your delivery address and your order
www.the1delivery.com
All Products
Pearl Pharma - 24K
from Pearl Pharma
16.4%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
Orangeade Canned Flower
from West Coast Cure
20%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Strawberry Sorbet Smalls
from Pearl Pharma
20.59%
THC
___
CBD
$60¼ oz
Humboldt Farms - Premium Mendo Breath
from Humboldt Farms
22.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Classic Orangeade
from Humboldt Farms
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Orangeade
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Pearl Pharma - Double Cup
from Pearl Pharma
29.5%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Double Cup
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
SIN MINT COOKIES
from Pearl Pharma
27.39%
THC
0%
CBD
SinMint Cookies
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
PHONE HOME - THC- 24.6%
from Pearl Pharma
24.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
PHONE HOME
Strain
$91 g
GAS87-LOUIS OG - THC- 17.6%
from GAS CANNABIS CO
17.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
King Louis XIII
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
BRUNCH WITH MAC
from MR ROPER
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
BRUNCH WITH MAC
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
OG KOLA
from Cherry Kola Farms
23.73%
THC
0%
CBD
CHERRY KOLA
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
KILLAH PRIEST OG
from Cherry Kola Farms
28.56%
THC
0%
CBD
KILLAH PRIEST OG
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
STRAWBERRY KOLA
from Cherry Kola Farms
17.78%
THC
0%
CBD
STRAWBERRY KOLA
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Premium MAC 1
from Humboldt Farms
26.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mac 1
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
LONDON POUND CAKE
from Humboldt Farms
22.6%
THC
0.04%
CBD
London Poundcake
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Classic Blue Dream
from Humboldt Farms
24.3%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
JUICY MELON - 1:1
from STIIIZY
45.06%
THC
33.44%
CBD
JUICY MELON
Strain
$35½ g
Watermelon
from Humboldt Farms
82.93%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$401 g
ABX- LIVE RESIN- FORBIDDEN FRUIT -1G
from AbsoluteXtracts
77.7%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$401 g
ABX- LIVE RESIN- CHERRY PIE -1G
from AbsoluteXtracts
79.33%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$401 g
ABX- LIVE RESIN- GELATO -1G
from AbsoluteXtracts
71.27%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$401 g
ABX- LIVE RESIN- SOUR DIESEL -1G
from AbsoluteXtracts
73.62%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$401 g
Blue Burst - Blue Gummy Premium THC Pod
from STIIIZY
77.08%
THC
0.3%
CBD
BLUE BURST
Strain
$35½ g
CUREpod Watermelon Sorbet
from West Coast Cure
83%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Sorbet
Strain
$35½ g
CUREpod Apple Burst
from West Coast Cure
85.8%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Apple Burst
Strain
$35½ g
Enjoyable Peanut Butter Cookies
from Enjoyable Edibles
100%
THC
0%
CBD
PEANUT BUTTER
Strain
$20each
Enjoyable Peanut Butter Brownie
from Enjoyable Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
PEANUT BUTTER
Strain
$20each
ABX- Cannabis Gummies- KEY LIME
from AbsoluteXtracts
100mg
THC
0.01mg
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$20each
Orange BIIIT - Sour Gummy Cubes
from STIIIZY
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Orange
Strain
$20each
ENJOYABLE- BLACK OUT BROWNIE
from Enjoyable Edibles
100mg
THC
0.01mg
CBD
Blackout Brownie
Strain
$20each
Watermelon BIIIT - Sour Gummy Cubes
from STIIIZY
100mg
THC
0.01mg
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$20each
Strawberry BIIIT - Sour Gummy Cubes
from STIIIZY
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strawberry
Strain
$20each
Blue Raspberry BIIIT - Sour Gummy Cubes
from STIIIZY
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
BLUE RASPBERRY
Strain
$20each
Green Apple BIIIT - Sour Gummy Cubes
from STIIIZY
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
GREEN APPLE
Strain
$20each
Black Cherry BIIIT - Sour Gummy Cubes
from STIIIZY
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
BLACK CHERRY
Strain
$20each
Enjoyable Chocolate Chip Cookie
from Enjoyable Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
CHOCOLATE CHIP
Strain
$20each
Enjoyable Space Brownie 100mg
from Enjoyable Edibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
Black Cherry Kola
from Cherry Kola Farms
18.21%
THC
___
CBD
$9each
Sour Lemon Kush Prerolled Single
from Humboldt Farms
21%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sour Lemon OG
Strain
$9each
STIIIZY- MANGO 1:1 CBD
from STIIIZY
50%
THC
50%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$35½ g
12