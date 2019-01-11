From 11/1 - 12/13, bring 3 or more non-perishable food items for donation to receive 10% off your purchase during that visit. Proceeds benefit The Food Bank of Western NY and Meals on Wheels for Western New York.
Help us benefit the Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY this holiday season! From 11/1 - 12/13, bring any new or gently-used coats, hats, gloves, scarves, or blankets for donation to receive 15% off your purchase during that visit.
From 11/1 - 12/14, bring any new or gently-used unwrapped toys to receive $5 off per item (up to $10 max) your purchase during that visit.
Already an existing patient with The Botanist and know what you'd like to purchase? Place your first order with Leafly Pickup and receive 10% off!
Already a patient at any of The Botanist dispensaries? Refer a new patient to us and not only will they receive 25% off their first purchase, but you'll receive 25% off your next purchase as well!
Take $20 off at each of your first 5 visits where you make a purchase of $100 or more at The Botanist! Ask your Patient Care Specialist for a punch card at your first visit.
The Botanist medical dispensaries salute you for your service. All Veterans receive 10% off their entire purchase, every day of the year.