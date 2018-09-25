Teeniemarie7
Very pleasant staff and check out is a breeze. Very pleased and I would highly recommend!
4.5
10 reviews
Wonderful place and staff!
Thank you for the positive review! We hope to see you back again soon.
Excellent selection and great, knowledgeable staff!
Thank you so much for the review! We look forward to seeing you again.
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE the “order online/pickup” service!! It was such an easy process!! My order was promptly filled, and when I arrived to pick up my order, I was only there a few minutes!! Also, on this particular day, they had lost their power due to the storm the night before. When I originally went down that morning, I was greeted at the door by an extremely apologetic association stating he had no idea when they would be up and running. I was so bummed because I honestly did not want to drive to Williamsville... However, early that afternoon, I tried the website one last time before leaving for a long ride to Williamsville /: BUT... the store had since went back online and open for business!! I was so incredibly happy!! Also, they are committed to our community by various clothing and food drives they have going on! Not to mention, this is my second month utilizing this particular service to rely less on traditional medication, and I can absolutely see the difference in myself!! And it would not be possible without the amazing staff they employ! Cannot day enough about this place!!
Thank you for the awesome feedback! Skipping the line is always a plus, remember you can bring in 3 cans each visit till the end of the year and save 10%! We look forward to seeing you back at The Botanist!
Really beautiful dispensary inside and everyone there is super friendly. I walked in having no idea what I was doing, but they welcomed me and took their time answering all of my questions. They talked me through the various products available, what would work best for my conditions, and what to expect. I will definitely be coming back again soon!
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave us your feedback! We're so glad you had a positive experience at The Botanist and hope you'll continue to visit us more in the future for your medical cannabis in Buffalo.
this was my gf's and my 1st visit to a dispensary. i cant say anything about the quality of the products yet because she just started last night. but going to the botanist was a very pleasant and non stressful event for her. we met with brian, who was very professional and informative. im the caregiver for my gf and ill definitely be returning here when she cant make the trip. all in all it was a smooth process for her 1st visit.
Thank you so much for leaving us your feedback, and we are so glad both you and your girlfriend had a positive experience. We hope you'll continue to visit us in the future.
Their product is most definitely low grade & not at all like the PharmaCannis 450 mg 20:1 Blue Vape even though that is what the product package states. After my dismal visit, I open up the tube to find a very large bubble on the top/side of the cartridge. When I got it heated, it leveled out to the point where it appeared to be at least three days old, *one cartridge lasts me 7-8 days* loosing about six dbl hits. I also noticed that by the time I got to the indented part of the inner cartridge, the product tasted like old pot residue that we used to scrape off bongs and pipes. That burnt taste stays in your mouth for hours after! So next Vape up (I buy 3 at a time) & yes, same bubble at the top. I then opened tube #3 only to find yet a larger bubble. I packed everything back up & went down expecting a refund or replacement for the severe lack of product. In total, I would estimate 3/4 of one vape cart was missing due to the bubbles. I explained my dilemma to be met with "How do we know you didn't hit each of these cartridges then thought we would replace all three for you? You purchased these 7 days ago so that would be enough time for you to use that much product....if not more." I was floored but proceeded to ask about a refund or replacement only to be told NO refunds are EVER given (it is against the law after all!!) I had to accept inferior and shorted product AND an attitude thrown in as a bonus. When I purchased the 3 vapes, I asked for the $7 pen but she put the $20+ one in my bag without telling or showing me what she gave me. Since the receipt did not label each item, I had no idea how much I paid for the pen until I figured out how much each vape was minus their meager discount. It was well over $20 yet I had no way of showing I had purchased it theresince it was 'hidden' within the receipt to look as though I purchased only 3 vapes and no pipe. And of course, once home I took four hits over five hours only to have the pen just shut down with no lights coming on at all. It stayed cold even though I had it charging at three different locations throughout my house when other pens charged with no issue. Here I am with the defective vape pen in this pleather & metal case that I did not ask for being told they do not guarantee their vape pens and I was just out of luck. I then CALMLY ask what they were going to do about the product that was missing thanks to the bubbles on each vape cartridge. He then goes on a ten minute explanation about how the machine fills each cartridge the exact same amount and NEVER had they had any issues with bubbles. Since he had it in his mind I was trying to get free product from them, he stood his ground leaving me standing there with a broken pen and inferior product that was shorted @ $81 a vape cartridge & a $20 some vape pen that did not work and they could not replace. I live on SSDI so this is not something that I can take lightly...it represents most of my food money and emergency money. This was not the first time here... like that even matters. I went ONLY because of their location. Never again though! Customer service is beyond unbelievably poor. Their product is far inferior to PharmaCannis (their FULL container 450mg 20:1 Blue Vape is $90. With my 10% SSDI discount, -$8.oo & bulk discount, -$5.27, I pay $75.73 for FAR Superior product that is guaranteed. NO hassle refunds with no questions asked on both product and a VOLUNTEER offer to replace my cheap pen since I purchased it from them months prior. If you want great product that is guaranteed with an easy return policy with no questions asked. Professionally trained staff who remember your name after meeting you once and who really care about your health and how their product can help you cope with pain and discomfort. All this combined with a very efficient system staffed with people who get you in and out in mere minutes. When I leave I hear my name said at least six times by all employees in the office as they bid me farewell. The cashier at The Botanist does not even look up or wish you good bye or a good day after you pay, even if you are the only one in the store...which is common. Seriously, even though it is an hour drive R/T to PharmaCannis, it is well worth it to know I am covered 100% and the 'mari-tenders' know my name and by now my usual order! They could teach The Botanist how to operate a business properly so your waiting room is always full. N I will not be visiting here again after the rude and unnecessary accusatory transaction I had the last time in. I was made to feel like a junkie begging for product because I cheated and now wanted more free. I have never been treated and cheated like that at one time. And I never will be treated like that again. I hope you follow suit.
They are PROFESSIONAL. They buzz to let you in, check your id card and then let you into the actual store. It's really neat and very earthy feel. They display all the products out front but the actual prescribed meds are in the back. The flow and routine of just getting my meds every 2 weeks is great but the REAL reason I'm writing this review is the fact that my vape cartridge fell on the ground and broke 4 DAYS after I bought it and I went back, explained the situation and brought back the broken product and they immediately replaced it, no questions asked! So nice, so understanding of the customer! Medmen would NEVER replace as simple as they do! Thank you Botanist!
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave us this feedback! Our staff pride themselves on putting our patients first, and would never want you to be without your product due to a small accident. We hope you'll continue to come visit us at The Botanist and always enjoy the same level of kind, courteous, and understanding customer service at each visit.
Very pleasant experience. Everyone I encountered was kind and patient. Atmosphere was inviting, parking was simple. Pricing was fair, given the state of the state's program. I'll be back.
Thanks so much for taking the time to leave us your review! We pride ourselves with taking our time with every patient, and making sure they receive the best experience possible. We hope you'll continue to visit us more in the future.
I have been to all 3 dispensaries in the area & this one is way more expensive than the other two. Not only were the products I purchased expensive, but they tasted HORRIBLE. The mouth spray is awful & the powder doesn’t dissolve in any liquid I’ve tried except hot coffee. The atmosphere was very nice, but I found the pharmacist to be pushy, prices are too expensive & products taste bad. Keep in mind you are out of luck if you don’t like something you buy from any of the dispensaries. There is a no return policy at all of them. For the cost of the products you’d better be sure you will like them. The other two dispensaries have better prices & much more palatable products.